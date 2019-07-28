Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Fabrinet (FN) by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; Granite Investment Partners Maintains Stake in Cubic (CUB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 189,490 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 49,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83 million, up from 249,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 253,097 shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.83 million activity. Ng Toh-Seng had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.09 million on Thursday, February 14. Mitchell David T. had sold 30,000 shares worth $1.57M.

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nike collection celebrates 20 years of SpongeBob – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Needham Lowers Fabrinet’s Price Target, Cites Loss Of Huawei Sales – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fabrinet (FN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.84M for 16.84 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 14,632 shares to 106,830 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 29,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.06% or 112,238 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Lp has 0.03% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 23,905 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway has invested 0.02% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 125,668 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,712 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Harvest Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 5,000 shares. Scout accumulated 78,957 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 8,357 shares. Northern reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Research Inc holds 15,660 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 727,186 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. HARRISON MARK bought $10,025 worth of stock or 168 shares. The insider FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought 697 shares worth $40,787. The insider Aga Anshooman bought 123 shares worth $7,196. $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R. WARNER JOHN H JR bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 352,870 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 21,812 shares. Ameriprise reported 933,997 shares stake. Rutabaga Cap Management Ltd Liability Com Ma invested in 222,969 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 20,304 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 60 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd invested in 379,535 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,301 shares. 26,383 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 10,700 shares. 7,349 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 2,578 shares. Third Avenue Lc, a New York-based fund reported 10,064 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cubic Corporation (CUB) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic’s Trafficware to Deliver Central Transportation Management System for Livermore, California – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.