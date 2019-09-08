Bragg Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Prologis (PLD) Position by $602,506; As Antero Res (AR) Share Value Declined, Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Boosted Position

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 9.91M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 8,486 shares as the company's stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 40,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 32,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.04M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability holds 921,107 shares. Whittier holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 60,335 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Proshare Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 264,556 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1,889 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 136,125 shares. Intact Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 103,561 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.92% or 69,205 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 1.59M shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 122,623 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 64,445 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 70,855 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 7,668 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 RADY PAUL M bought $50,085 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 7,200 shares. Shares for $128,835 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, March 14. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 75,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp holds 84,760 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0.02% or 9,788 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 22,769 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 82,607 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.04% or 50,470 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has 814,852 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Menlo Advsr has 2.33% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 370,590 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.06% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 72,914 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 307,999 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University reported 6.69 million shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn reported 541,192 shares. Edge Wealth Lc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Kempen Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 87,520 are owned by Royal London Asset Ltd.