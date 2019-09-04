Bragg Financial Advisors Has Decreased By $928,016 Its At&T (T) Stake; Bloombergsen Has Boosted Its Oracle (ORCL) Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 29.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 71,883 shares with $2.25 million value, down from 101,819 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $256.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 3.26 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ

Bloombergsen Inc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloombergsen Inc acquired 46,311 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Bloombergsen Inc holds 1.45M shares with $77.87M value, up from 1.40 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $175.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 1.50M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 8.12% above currents $52.59 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. DZ BANK AG downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $57 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Limited Liability (Wy) accumulated 0.04% or 500 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 4,302 shares. Convergence Llc accumulated 57,610 shares. Ent Services reported 0.08% stake. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 0.22% or 7,925 shares. Btim accumulated 1.19% or 1.63 million shares. Jfs Wealth Lc holds 2,512 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap Mgmt Va reported 0.06% stake. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 100,020 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc holds 0.37% or 49,772 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation reported 10,535 shares. 21,940 were accumulated by Town & Country Savings Bank Dba First Bankers Trust. Covington Investment has 105,067 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 28,298 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.81 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 1.52% above currents $35.46 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.