Bragg Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Synaptics (SYNA) Holding by $1.17 Million; Passport Capital Has Lifted Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stake by $24.75 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 30,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,161 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 51,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 411,972 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 6.71 million shares traded or 253.99% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 679,339 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated has 13,155 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 94,664 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 137 shares. Da Davidson Commerce holds 34,195 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 237,899 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 47,342 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Northern Tru accumulated 0.01% or 539,938 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 3,500 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). West Family Invs Inc holds 25,073 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cardinal Mngmt holds 0.23% or 20,060 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

