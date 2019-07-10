Bragg Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Colfax (CFX) Holding; Putnam Investments Has Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Holding By $5.75 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased Colfax Corp (CFX) stake by 26.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired 18,354 shares as Colfax Corp (CFX)’s stock rose 1.22%. The Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 86,466 shares with $2.57M value, up from 68,112 last quarter. Colfax Corp now has $3.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 366,709 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Putnam Investments Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 75.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 52,773 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 16,890 shares with $1.85M value, down from 69,663 last quarter. American Express Co now has $106.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $127.6. About 1.14 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $27 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, March 7. Longbow maintained the shares of CFX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). North Star Mgmt Corporation owns 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Citigroup has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0% or 40,100 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Co invested 0.19% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 64,536 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 0% or 10,891 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 9,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Voya Mgmt Lc owns 16,676 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weitz Investment Mgmt has 1.99% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colfax Corporation (CFX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) By 37%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colfax Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax Announces Offering of Senior Notes NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 15 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 29 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”.

Putnam Investments Llc increased First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) stake by 666,697 shares to 699,614 valued at $36.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Health Care Select Sector (XLV) stake by 5,694 shares and now owns 709,294 shares. Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity. 12,500 shares were sold by Squeri Stephen J, worth $1.29 million.