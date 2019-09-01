Bragg Financial Advisors Decreased Fabrinet (FN) Position by $1.05 Million as Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Saturna Capital Increased Stake by $1.35 Million

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 615,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.93M, up from 608,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 326,031 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 10,127 shares. Karpas Strategies owns 1,455 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Thornburg Investment Mngmt holds 0.4% or 218,471 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Limited Liability Company owns 27,792 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt stated it has 49,589 shares. L And S Advsrs invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Profund Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guild Mngmt has invested 4.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv holds 178,874 shares. Utd Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 121,490 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 1.08% or 67,104 shares. 2,581 are held by Grace & White. Keystone Planning accumulated 1.02% or 10,834 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 40,165 shares or 2.7% of the stock.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares to 482,049 shares, valued at $128.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 66,311 shares to 85,078 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Lp stated it has 18,326 shares. 5,000 are owned by Harvest. Walleye Trading Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 105 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 154,370 shares. Victory has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership owns 13,927 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.02% or 9,261 shares. Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 2.79% or 634,774 shares. Da Davidson And Communication holds 5,874 shares. Ariel Investments Lc invested in 0.01% or 22,713 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.1% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 8,541 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 800 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 441,197 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 30,164 shares.

