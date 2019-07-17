Bragg Financial Advisors Decreased At&T (T) Stake; TOWNGAS CHINA CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (TGASF) Shorts Down By 57.5%

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 29.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 71,883 shares with $2.25 million value, down from 101,819 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $243.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 7.06 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video)

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.28 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) stake by 2,145 shares to 65,433 valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) stake by 30,062 shares and now owns 81,161 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was raised too.