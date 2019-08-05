Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) Reaches $8.12 Yearly Low; W.R. Berkley (WRB) Sellers Increased By 11.29% Their Shorts

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) had an increase of 11.29% in short interest. WRB’s SI was 5.22 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.29% from 4.69M shares previously. With 545,100 avg volume, 10 days are for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)’s short sellers to cover WRB’s short positions. The SI to W.R. Berkley Corporation’s float is 5.38%. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 371,277 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘

The stock of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.80 target or 4.00% below today’s $8.12 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $267.01 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $7.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.68M less. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 234,461 shares traded or 20.06% up from the average. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has declined 19.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 18.96 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Among 2 analysts covering Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:BHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, May 1 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by B. Riley & Co.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $267.01 million.

