Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) EPS Estimated At $0.44; Bristow Group (BRS) Shorts Decreased By 5.45%

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. BHR’s profit would be $14.47M giving it 5.18 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 91,240 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has risen 23.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) had a decrease of 5.45% in short interest. BRS’s SI was 13.03 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.45% from 13.78 million shares previously. With 3.33M avg volume, 4 days are for Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS)’s short sellers to cover BRS’s short positions. The SI to Bristow Group Inc’s float is 41.07%. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 98.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 102.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BRS News: 23/05/2018 – Bristow Group 4Q Loss/Shr $2.84; 23/05/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $341.2M, EST. $363.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Bristow Group 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 08/03/2018 RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L SAYS CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARK BRISTOW SAID COMPANY WOULD START ITS ENGAGEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 23/05/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC – SEES FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE ABOUT $1.25 BLN – $1.35 BLN; 15/03/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC BRS.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 23/04/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC – ABL FACILITY WILL MATURE FIVE YEARS FROM DATE OF ABL AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC – EXTENSION COVERS SEVEN-DAY-A-WEEK COVERAGE IN UK SOUTHERN NORTH SEA THROUGH DEC 2021; 23/05/2018 – Bristow Group 4Q Loss $100.9M; 24/05/2018 – Bristow Secures Three-year Contract Extension in Norwich

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $299.57 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:BHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 10 by B. Riley & Co. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold Bristow Group Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 30.37 million shares or 24.81% less from 40.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 62,718 shares. Fmr reported 1.54M shares stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS) for 2.33M shares. Sg Americas Limited Company invested 0% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Raymond James Fincl Service stated it has 90,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 339 shares. 514 are owned by Synovus Financial Corp. Nomura Holding accumulated 100,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 185,458 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). 16,859 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 153,531 shares. 163 are owned by Pnc Svcs Gru. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 13,864 shares.