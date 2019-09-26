Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) EPS Estimated At $0.26; Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) Sentiment Is 1.57

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. BHR’s profit would be $8.66M giving it 9.25 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see -38.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 52,977 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has declined 19.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 11 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 7 sold and reduced their stock positions in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III. The investment managers in our database now hold: 975,312 shares, up from 857,566 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 1.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $320.51 million.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 7,126 shares traded. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.