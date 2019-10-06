Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) EPS Estimated At $0.26; Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 26 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 19 decreased and sold their stock positions in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 14.77 million shares, up from 14.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 23 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. BHR’s profit would be $8.54M giving it 8.79 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see -38.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 101,761 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has declined 19.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA

More notable recent Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pacific Mercantile Bank to Provide Commercial Banking Services to Schiefer Chopshop – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $3.0 Million Credit Facility to Delicate Productions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $4.5 Million in Financing to BTG Textiles – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $5.3 Million Credit Facility to 3LB Restaurant Concepts – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 88,133 shares traded or 257.32% up from the average. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) has declined 20.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution; 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 7.07% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for 2.17 million shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 1.97 million shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.64% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 244,163 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $234,506 activity.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to small and medium-size businesses and professionals in Southern California. The company has market cap of $168.39 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, money market and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards.

More notable recent Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes Refinancing Of Mortgage Loan For The Pier House Resort & Spa – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Plan to Dispose of Ashford Inc. Shares – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ashford forms unit to raise capital for investment opportunities – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $300.08 million.