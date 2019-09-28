Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) EPS Estimated At $0.26; Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut By $3.30 Million Its International Business Machines (IBM) Stake

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. BHR’s profit would be $8.55M giving it 9.06 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see -38.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 120,371 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has declined 19.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased International Business Machines Corp (IBM) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 24,087 shares as International Business Machines Corp (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 314,246 shares with $43.33M value, down from 338,333 last quarter. International Business Machines Corp now has $126.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $309.94 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability reported 8,239 shares. Johnson Gru holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,769 shares. 29,909 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 1.54M shares. Bollard Gp Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,315 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Financial Grp reported 967 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,360 shares. Capital City Tru Fl invested in 10,850 shares. Albion Grp Ut owns 17,181 shares. Moreover, Quantum Cap Management has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,382 shares. Argyle Capital holds 26,125 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Montecito Financial Bank holds 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 8,939 shares. Torray Lc holds 1.76% or 122,533 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2.85 million are held by Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 37,295 shares to 43,811 valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 25,307 shares and now owns 844,300 shares. Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 10.70% above currents $143.24 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.