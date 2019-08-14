Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% -3.10% -0.70% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.60 1.73 2.58

With consensus price target of $16.5, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a potential upside of 85.19%. As a group, REIT – Hotel/Motel companies have a potential upside of 29.14%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.67% -4.5% -31.27% -15.94% -19.01% 2.13% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals are 14.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors beat Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).