Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
77.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.10%
|-0.70%
|Industry Average
|14.41%
|15.34%
|4.60%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|N/A
|11
|0.00
|Industry Average
|139.46M
|967.65M
|20.22
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.60
|1.73
|2.58
With consensus price target of $16.5, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a potential upside of 85.19%. As a group, REIT – Hotel/Motel companies have a potential upside of 29.14%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|-2.67%
|-4.5%
|-31.27%
|-15.94%
|-19.01%
|2.13%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.85%
|7.37%
|18.47%
|5.12%
|12.74%
For the past year Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals are 14.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.
Dividends
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors beat Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
