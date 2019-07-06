Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Matthews International – Class A Commo (MATW) Sellers Decreased By 9.71% Their Shorts

Matthews International Corporation – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:MATW) had a decrease of 9.71% in short interest. MATW’s SI was 1.72M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.71% from 1.90M shares previously. With 242,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Matthews International Corporation – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:MATW)’s short sellers to cover MATW’s short positions. The SI to Matthews International Corporation – Class A Commo’s float is 5.59%. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 119,829 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 29.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS 2Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 28/04/2018 – Matthews Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 1; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Packers Host WR Jordan Matthews; 05/04/2018 – ESPN Boston: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS REAFFIRMS RAISED VIEWS FOR FISCAL 2018; 05/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 24/05/2018 – Real Estalker: Producers Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews List Hollywood Hills Villa; 06/03/2018 Major General Earl D. Matthews, USAF (Ret.), Joins Verodin’s Executive Team; 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Meet With WR Jordan Matthews

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. BHR’s profit would be $14.79M giving it 5.40 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 104,632 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has risen 23.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $319.65 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:BHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts has $19 highest and $1400 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 73.50% above currents $9.51 stock price. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. B. Riley & Co downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It operates through three divisions: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. It has a 15.4 P/E ratio. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, makes, and executes merchandising and display systems.