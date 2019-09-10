Brady Corporation (BRC) and SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Comparing side by side

As Security Software & Services businesses, Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) and SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady Corporation 48 2.20 N/A 2.43 21.29 SuperCom Ltd. 1 0.52 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brady Corporation and SuperCom Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brady Corporation and SuperCom Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady Corporation 0.00% 16.3% 11.9% SuperCom Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.89 beta means Brady Corporation’s volatility is 11.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, SuperCom Ltd.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Brady Corporation and SuperCom Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 SuperCom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Brady Corporation has an average target price of $49, and a -6.06% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Brady Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.6% of SuperCom Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Brady Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, SuperCom Ltd. has 16.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brady Corporation 2.25% 5.08% 7.35% 17.17% 38.87% 19.03% SuperCom Ltd. 0% -4.59% -28.28% -39.88% -40.23% -24.64%

For the past year Brady Corporation has 19.03% stronger performance while SuperCom Ltd. has -24.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Brady Corporation beats SuperCom Ltd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, defense, mass transit, electrical contractors, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational and architectural signage products, asset tracking labels, first aid products, industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driverÂ’s licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The companyÂ’s PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset tags, hands-free long-range RFID vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. In addition, it provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. Further, it offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; PureMoney Suite that provides mobile money applications and services; SuperPOS, a platform to perform mobile payments; SafeMoney, a mobile security threat scanner; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Additionally, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organizationÂ’s sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.