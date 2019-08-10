Brady Cl A (BRC) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.71 Million as Share Price Rose; Mill Road Capital Management Increased Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stake by $791,398 as Share Price Declined

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 7,246 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (BRC) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 167,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 331,341 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, down from 498,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Brady Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 147,127 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Shares for $9,638 were bought by TANNER DELBERT H.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $940,000 activity.

Analysts await Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BRC’s profit will be $32.76M for 20.44 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Brady Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

