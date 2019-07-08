Brady (BRC) to pay $0.21 on Jul 31, 2019; WESTMORELAND COAL CO (WLBAQ) Shorts Down By 1.8%

WESTMORELAND COAL CO (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ) had a decrease of 1.8% in short interest. WLBAQ’s SI was 38,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.8% from 38,900 shares previously. With 108,400 avg volume, 0 days are for WESTMORELAND COAL CO (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ)’s short sellers to cover WLBAQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.67% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0113. About 76,103 shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. Westmoreland Coal Company (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) is expected to pay $0.21 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:BRC) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Brady Corp’s current price of $49.38 translates into 0.43% yield. Brady Corp’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. May 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 305,330 shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 25.74% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90

More notable recent Westmoreland Coal Company (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Westmoreland Announces Court Confirmation of Chapter 11 Plan – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Westmoreland Emerges from Chapter 11 – PRNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Westmoreland Coal Company and Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP Announce Tender Offer to Purchase Common Units of Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP for $0.01 per Common Unit in Cash – PRNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Westmoreland Coal Company (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westmoreland Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westmoreland Coal +28% after securing $110M in new financing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2018.

Westmoreland Coal Company, an energy mining company, produces and sells thermal coal primarily to utility customers. The company has market cap of $212,310. It also produces and sells lignite and surface mined coal products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates coal mines in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Ohio, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. It has a 20.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Brady Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Llc owns 141,632 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr accumulated 0% or 6,367 shares. 89,200 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 32,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burney Company accumulated 163,264 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Raymond James Fincl accumulated 7,672 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Wells Fargo Com Mn has 741,936 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 9,162 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 21,600 shares.