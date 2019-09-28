Brady (BRC) Shares Rose While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Cut Holding; As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stock Value Rose, Intact Investment Management Cut Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 376,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.47 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.09 million shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 91,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.27M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 315,579 shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 17 investors sold BRC shares while 50 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 41.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 15,177 shares stake. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 21,600 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 740,542 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) or 6,298 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 34 shares stake. Northern Corp invested in 640,927 shares. 259 are held by Us State Bank De. 37,584 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 51,007 are owned by Fort Limited Partnership. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 73,491 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 18 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 137,075 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $81.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 25,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks To Watch For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results and Announces its Fiscal 2020 EPS Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline: Why This Pipeline Operator Is Poised To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stable Pipeline Stocks Perfect for Passive-Income Seekers – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Pipeline Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pembina Pipeline: Profitable Expansion Of Business Delivers Growing Dividends For You – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 86,400 shares to 310,967 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 216,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.58M for 22.18 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.