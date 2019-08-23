Brady (BRC) Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered Position; Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Position Lifted by United American Securities Inc

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 12,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 37,388 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 50,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 108,586 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 180.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 5,825 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $212.31. About 694,508 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc owns 29,931 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones holds 6,271 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 48,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 4,746 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 148,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 1.37M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 5,600 shares. 39,960 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Company. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset has 280,908 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). 5.30M are owned by Vanguard Gp. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,932 shares. Shelton Cap reported 0.02% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,479 shares to 18,447 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronav Nv Antwerpen.

