Brady (BRC) Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Raised Stake by $1.64 Million as Share Value Rose; As Freshpet (FRPT) Share Value Rose, Investment House Cut by $720,000 Its Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 33,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 497,423 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.53M, up from 463,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 66,921 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500.

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 38,091 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 54,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 49,979 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Jobs Report In Focus – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brady Corporation’s (NYSE:BRC) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 17 investors sold BRC shares while 50 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 41.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 8,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,787 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 604,300 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Pnc Finance Group Inc has 92,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Millennium Ltd Company stated it has 186,100 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 8,006 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 44,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Incorporated reported 45,449 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 67,891 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 4,730 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brp Inc by 145,361 shares to 335,187 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 433,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Exantas Cap Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Sg Americas Securities reported 48,455 shares. 609,209 were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 498 shares. Riverbridge Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Blackrock holds 2.29 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. 54,690 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 270,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank Trust holds 76 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 21,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 15,750 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Rock Springs Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% or 235,000 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,871 shares to 62,805 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,528 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).