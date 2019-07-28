Brady (BRC) Holder Proshare Advisors Increased Stake; Blair William & Company Has Lowered Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $6.00 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 12,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,892 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, up from 195,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 196,870 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 25.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 122,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,634 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, down from 300,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.61M shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 21,420 shares to 226,090 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 15,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Perth Mint ETF makes NYSE debut as gold hits a six-year high – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Six Flags Entertainment Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SIX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Downside Protection For Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0% or 7,886 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 21,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 33,096 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Creative Planning owns 8,006 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital has 5,553 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 10,658 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 75,782 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 9,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 4,746 shares. Central Secs Corp owns 285,000 shares. 103,830 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs Lp.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $940,000 activity.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 97,675 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $196.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 31,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 598,003 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).