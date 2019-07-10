Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $463,379; Workday Cl A (WDAY) Stock Rose While Essex Investment Management Co Upped by $709,248 Its Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (WDAY) by 60.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 6,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 1.09 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 8,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,016 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 96,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 17.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 sales for $4.66 million activity. Shaughnessy James P sold $254,729 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Tuesday, January 15. Dermetzis Petros sold $570,465 worth of stock. Bozzini James also sold $663,398 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 6,370 shares valued at $1.05M was made by BHUSRI ANEEL on Tuesday, January 15. $996,435 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Sisco Robynne on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $150,233 were sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc Com by 8,943 shares to 4,515 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Moller Financial Svcs has invested 0.13% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Communications has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 737 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc has 0.33% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 159,855 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 42,160 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp holds 2,409 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tcw owns 195,588 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Soros Fund Limited Co has invested 0.45% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 1,372 are owned by Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability. Sands Management Llc stated it has 6.06M shares. Axa holds 53,134 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 2,963 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 11,240 shares to 23,790 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss & C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.