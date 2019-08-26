Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Cut Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Holding by $603,589 as Valuation Declined; Wells Fargo & Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) by $6.08 Million

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 3,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 122,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.11M, down from 126,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $166.43. About 19,684 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 121,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 352,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 474,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14,698 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 98,093 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,627 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd has 1.9% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, Aperio Group Lc has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fiera Capital Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Lpl Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Pnc Services Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 9,552 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.03% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Texas-based Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 71,560 were reported by Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,443 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 243,107 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 8,407 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 38,940 shares to 166,733 shares, valued at $15.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 188,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR).

