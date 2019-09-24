Bradley Foster & Sargent Increased Holding in Weyerhaeuser (WY) as Stock Declined; Wellington Shields Capital Management Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 44,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 960,480 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.30M, up from 916,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 2.98 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 16,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,533 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10M, up from 77,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 7.39 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Rite Aid Stock Will Probably Underperform Alternatives – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Fred’s Couldn’t Make It as a Discount Retailer – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Services Incorporated has 32,055 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 487,512 are owned by Cortland Assocs Mo. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Communication has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has 23,371 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Arcadia Mi has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Madison Investment Holdg Inc holds 94,685 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 9,469 were reported by Malaga Cove Ltd Co. Shell Asset Management reported 114,075 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.55% or 26,130 shares. Sky Inv Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 10,365 shares. Arga Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,850 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 5,922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bowling Ltd Llc holds 34,679 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perigon Wealth Limited Com stated it has 25,520 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,962 shares to 64,400 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,449 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 9,019 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). C Ww Gru Holdg A S holds 0.35% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1.08M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com accumulated 29,998 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 56,113 shares. 43,727 were accumulated by Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Advisors Ok has invested 0.52% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.02% or 5,158 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pittenger Anderson Incorporated owns 6,104 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Conning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Boston Advsr Ltd Company owns 13,149 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,371 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,906 shares to 413,249 shares, valued at $81.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,664 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).