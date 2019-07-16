Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Boosted Raytheon (RTN) Position by $1.75 Million; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Trimmed Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $493,506

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 25.47 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 09/04/2018 – GE’S NASON: ENERGY STORAGE IS ONE RISK FOR INVESTING IN GAS; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 9,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,053 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23 million, up from 145,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $178.49. About 726,238 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. The insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 723 shares to 3,904 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,250 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Inv Ltd owns 104,915 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 3.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 311,311 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 202,000 shares. Kwmg Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 13,926 shares. Bartlett And Llc holds 0.08% or 10,842 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth has invested 0.5% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 609,044 shares. Country Tru Bankshares reported 602 shares stake. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Llc owns 32,103 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment Assoc Incorporated holds 0.43% or 74,793 shares in its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.71% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca holds 100,076 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.33% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 16.10M shares. Sta Wealth Lc holds 13,997 shares. Hbk Invests LP invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.1% or 7.19 million shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 12,861 shares. Ckw Gru has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5,600 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Lc holds 14,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 224,393 shares. D Scott Neal holds 13,120 shares. Miller Inv Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 41,427 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 159,714 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 13,716 shares. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 87,369 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares to 97,065 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).