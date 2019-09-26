Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Trimmed Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $2.38 Million as Shares Declined; Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Noesis Capital Mangement Has Trimmed by $8.68 Million Its Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 86.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 37,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 5,886 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 43,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,313 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.00 million, down from 1,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 6,794 shares to 477,554 shares, valued at $47.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 843 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 943,804 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 721 shares. 17,723 are owned by Exane Derivatives. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.3% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 2.49 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 15,528 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc has 39,830 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Communication Na has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Factory Mutual Insur Communication holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.14M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Asset reported 0.12% stake. Choate Inv Advisors reported 0.23% stake. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shell Asset Management Com has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.33 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares High Yield Corp Bd Index (HYG) by 100 shares to 12,495 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WestRock: A Vote Against An Aggressive Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Ltd Liability Com owns 2,794 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1,830 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 1.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 5,048 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 137,240 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt holds 35,988 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 5,043 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Optimum Investment holds 8,343 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 15,433 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 357,143 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 51,866 were reported by Edmp. Southpoint Cap Advisors Lp holds 2.62% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. 543,186 are held by Comerica Comml Bank.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.64 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.