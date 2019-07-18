Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Boosted Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as Shares Rose; United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Position Has Raised by Hollencrest Securities Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 1.56M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 3,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,007 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 10,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $172.54. About 11.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares to 4,620 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,149 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 38,084 shares. Stifel holds 691,252 shares. 26,971 are held by Lakeview Cap Prtn Lc. Jlb And Assoc has invested 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brookstone Capital Mngmt owns 25,933 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Edmp accumulated 1.59% or 14,543 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,562 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Payden Rygel reported 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Harvey Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2,500 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 72,912 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fin Consulate owns 11,738 shares. Keating Investment Counselors owns 37,767 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,518 shares to 183,943 shares, valued at $44.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp by 11,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,549 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

