Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Raised Stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $574,580 as Shares Rose; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Position In Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Was Raised

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 28,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 259,398 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 230,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 7.37M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 68.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 12,030 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 7,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $167.95. About 627,052 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 213,460 shares to 13,535 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,270 shares to 388,426 shares, valued at $54.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.