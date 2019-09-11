Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lifted Cognex (CGNX) Holding by $352,000; Stock Declined; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Lvw Advisors Has Lifted Position

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 5,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 37,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 934,694 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 7,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 20,250 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 13,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 69,707 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 23,425 shares to 226,539 shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 58,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,403 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 3,325 shares to 43,847 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,892 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).