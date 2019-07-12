Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Holding By $14.32 Million; Ssr Mining (SSRM) Shorts Raised By 5%

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stake by 44.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc acquired 53,846 shares as Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 173,830 shares with $46.32M value, up from 119,984 last quarter. Adobe Inc. now has $150.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $306.61. About 407,449 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

Ssr Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) had an increase of 5% in short interest. SSRM’s SI was 2.04M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5% from 1.94 million shares previously. With 638,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Ssr Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s short sellers to cover SSRM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 134,320 shares traded. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 4.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SSRM News: 03/05/2018 – SSR Mining Appoints Kevin O’Kane As Chief Operating Officer; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING: 1Q GOLD PRODUCTION AT MARIGOLD DOWN 18.6% Q/Q; 18/04/2018 – GOLDPLAY TO BUY SAN MARCIAL FROM SSR MINING; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q REV. $97.9M; 14/03/2018 SSR Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY ADJ. BASIC SHR $0.05; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – CHINCHILLAS PROJECT REMAINS ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – SSR Mining Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SSR MINING NAMES KEVIN O’KANE AS COO; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING HAD RECORD QUARTERLY THROUGHPUT AT SEABEE

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Accenture Plc Class A F (NYSE:ACN) stake by 1,864 shares to 24,643 valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 8,743 shares and now owns 88,016 shares. Apache (NYSE:APA) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 31 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $27500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $304 target. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $32700 target in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Robert W. Baird maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $300 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marvin And Palmer Assoc invested 4.77% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company reported 6,811 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Incorporated, -based fund reported 14,245 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 1,943 shares. 6,918 are held by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.07% or 29,308 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.87% or 6,368 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 3.16% or 91,381 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 223,252 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 136,172 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 6,033 shares. Carderock invested in 11,479 shares. Colony Group Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million on Friday, February 1. The insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19 million on Thursday, January 24. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Lewnes Ann.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has a 124.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.