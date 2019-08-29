Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stake by 44.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc acquired 53,846 shares as Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 173,830 shares with $46.32M value, up from 119,984 last quarter. Adobe Inc. now has $136.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $282.13. About 2.78 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS

Among 4 analysts covering Spin Master (TSE:TOY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Spin Master has $61 highest and $40 lowest target. $51’s average target is 24.97% above currents $40.81 stock price. Spin Master had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) rating on Thursday, March 7. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $40 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by IBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. See Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brave Asset Management Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,278 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc accumulated 10,683 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc owns 10,550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 27,007 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 75 shares. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,500 shares. Leavell Inc reported 23,450 shares stake. Laurion Capital Management LP holds 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 6,033 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 169,355 shares. Financial Management owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased First Data Corp stake by 11,650 shares to 136,549 valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 6,058 shares and now owns 107,018 shares. Merck (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 9.19% above currents $282.13 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $312 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $304 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 66,229 shares traded. Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.