Bradley Foster & Sargent Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Lowered by $2.06 Million; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Raised Its Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $1.66 Million

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 15,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 518,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.51 million, down from 534,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 28,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 114,703 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 86,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.27 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,188 shares to 179,018 shares, valued at $52.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 47,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,638 shares, and has risen its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Profit if Industrial Stocks Drop on the Manufacturing Slowdown – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cimarex Energy: A Good Value At Its Current Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Energy Co. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy posts sharp Q2 miss as realized gas prices plunged – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 797 shares to 12,912 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 18,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,716 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

