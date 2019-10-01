Bradley Foster & Sargent Decreased Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Holding; Shorts at SM Energy Company (SM) Raised By 33.18%

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) had an increase of 33.18% in short interest. SM’s SI was 12.07M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 33.18% from 9.07M shares previously. With 3.10M avg volume, 4 days are for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s short sellers to cover SM’s short positions. The SI to SM Energy Company’s float is 11.49%. The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 3.50M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) stake by 7.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 9,100 shares as Diageo Plc Adr (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 113,832 shares with $19.62 million value, down from 122,932 last quarter. Diageo Plc Adr now has $96.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 303,653 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) stake by 1,780 shares to 244,354 valued at $52.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ss & C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 63,658 shares and now owns 384,637 shares. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. SM Energy has $23 highest and $900 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 68.88% above currents $9.03 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $14 target. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Stephens. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Monday, July 1. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 21.71 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

