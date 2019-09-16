Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Decreased Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Shorts at BBMG ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (BMBGF) Lowered By 16.62%

BBMG CORP ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:BMBGF) had a decrease of 16.62% in short interest. BMBGF’s SI was 9.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.62% from 11.16 million shares previously. It closed at $0.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 11.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 3,825 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 30,510 shares with $3.44 million value, down from 34,335 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $42.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.27. About 500,527 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -4.29% below currents $115.27 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of ADI in report on Thursday, September 12 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Communications has invested 0.19% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Strs Ohio reported 199,636 shares. Sei Invests has 144,715 shares. Coastline Trust holds 13,540 shares. Pitcairn holds 7,293 shares. Cls Invests Limited accumulated 940 shares. Stifel Financial holds 674,104 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.1% or 24,316 shares. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 5,524 were reported by Cleararc. Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 12,908 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Schroder Inv Management Grp Incorporated invested in 563,648 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 23.62 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.