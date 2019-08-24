Bradley Foster & Sargent Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Shorts at AMBU A/S ORDINARY SHARES (AMBFF) Lowered By 10.95%

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 13,197 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 145,534 shares with $11.73M value, down from 158,731 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

AMBU A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMBFF) had a decrease of 10.95% in short interest. AMBFF’s SI was 8.69M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.95% from 9.76M shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 8690 days are for AMBU A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMBFF)’s short sellers to cover AMBFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 100 shares traded or 150.00% up from the average. Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBFF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. Shares for $3.62M were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.78% above currents $65.97 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 13. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 22,426 shares to 69,227 valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) stake by 4,341 shares and now owns 26,085 shares. Ss & C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was raised too.