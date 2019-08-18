Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Cut American Express (AXP) Stake by $334,085; Shares Rose; As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Share Price Declined, Second Curve Capital Upped Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 172,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, down from 175,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $119.41. About 230,763 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liability-Sensitive Signature Bank Investing In Next Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,523 shares to 42,356 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 13,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Birmingham Al has invested 1.44% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.23% or 352,022 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 1.79 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Martingale Asset Lp holds 449,256 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated holds 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 8,543 shares. 154 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.78% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.24% or 26,668 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Penobscot Investment Co has 0.2% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,459 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma stated it has 0.52% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 191,389 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.3% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 36,710 shares. 10.68M are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc. Psagot House owns 59,119 shares.