Bradley Foster & Sargent Stake In Jd.Com (JD) Was Has Raised; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $447,447

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 12,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 27,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $835,000, up from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 9.16 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 5.66M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset New York invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.53% stake. 117,470 were reported by Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas. 19,130 were accumulated by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 11,442 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,430 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc has 8,577 shares. Mirae Asset Invests reported 0.03% stake. Hexavest Inc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shoker Inv Counsel Inc reported 20,236 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 177,783 shares. 12,920 were accumulated by Pettee Invsts. Trustco Bancorporation N Y reported 7,341 shares stake. Beacon Grp Incorporated invested in 85,519 shares. Mackenzie holds 2.92 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 61,185 shares to 29,462 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 4,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,963 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).