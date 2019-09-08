Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position as Stock Rose; Park Ohio Hldgs Com (PKOH) Position Increased by Teton Advisors Inc

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 6,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 107,018 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, down from 113,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 542,217 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (PKOH) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The institutional investor held 209,431 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 195,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 12,667 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.75; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.55 TO $3.75; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 82C; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Bd Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chmn and CEO, Edward F. Crawford to Pres; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 83C; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD NAMES EDWARD F. CRAWFORD PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q EPS 46c

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss & C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15,205 shares to 320,979 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 37,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $904.52M for 18.13 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 119,100 shares to 225,416 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) by 6,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,382 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PKOH shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Incorporated Et Al owns 0.2% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 790,175 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 197 shares. 66,710 are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Management Lc has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Sun Life Financial reported 5,326 shares. Massachusetts Serv Com Ma accumulated 40,973 shares. Fmr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 17,042 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 39,620 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc New York owns 7,150 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl has 7,407 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2,973 shares or 0% of the stock. Olstein LP stated it has 0.25% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). 117,705 are held by Foundry Ptnrs Limited Com.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $803,761 activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider CRAWFORD EDWARD F bought $233,836.