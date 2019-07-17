Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Raised Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by $507,015 as Market Value Declined; Office Depot (ODP) Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Lifted Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 5,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,653 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 73,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 2.33M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 3.10M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.43M were reported by Legal General Grp Pcl. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Drexel Morgan & Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,471 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 69,922 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc owns 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,763 shares. Field And Main Retail Bank owns 5,325 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 878,303 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc reported 0.72% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Parsons Ri invested in 5,254 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Corbyn Investment Mngmt Md holds 3.36% or 86,020 shares in its portfolio. Marco Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,941 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 9,798 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust, a New York-based fund reported 144 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 0.32% or 117,486 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,348 shares to 377,098 shares, valued at $30.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,561 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 367,315 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd stated it has 16,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com owns 3.72M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr owns 32,736 shares. Cibc Asset has 71,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com owns 10,003 shares. 28,074 were accumulated by Miller Invest Management Ltd Partnership. 138,884 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 35,802 shares. Spark Investment Ltd Com owns 503,900 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 0.03% or 8,650 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 1.98M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 19,611 are held by Scotia Cap Incorporated. Cibc owns 105,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

