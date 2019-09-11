Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.99 Million as Share Price Declined; Oakbrook Investments Has Lifted Holding in Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 26,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 506,009 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05M, up from 479,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 14,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 400,696 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.01M, down from 414,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 491,787 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ) by 3,560 shares to 24,244 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions and 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

