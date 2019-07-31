Bradley Foster & Sargent Continues to Hold Stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY); Nike (NKE) Stock Value Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Cut Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,257 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 113,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.69. About 1.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 106.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 472,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 916,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, up from 443,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 651,896 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.22M shares to 15.09M shares, valued at $16.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were sold by Hagen Russell S.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp by 11,650 shares to 136,549 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 4,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,234 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).