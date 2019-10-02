Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Pfizer (PFE) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 12,603 shares as Pfizer (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 380,494 shares with $16.48M value, down from 393,097 last quarter. Pfizer now has $192.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 12.66M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 56 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 37 decreased and sold equity positions in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 10.54 million shares, down from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Monarch Casino & Resort Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 30 Increased: 41 New Position: 15.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company has market cap of $753.34 million. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. It has a 22.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

Analysts await Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. MCRI’s profit will be $10.83 million for 17.39 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 16,784 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) has risen 0.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36

Lafitte Capital Management Lp holds 20.18% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. for 979,555 shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 1.50 million shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 21,938 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Co Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Whittier Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 57,224 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $3800 highest and $3600 lowest target. $37’s average target is 6.57% above currents $34.72 stock price. Pfizer had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $3600 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. Shares for $104,160 were bought by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 0.45% or 2.63M shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parthenon Ltd Llc accumulated 122,211 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Co has 1.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 96,628 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners invested in 0.45% or 610,573 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 797,716 shares or 3.59% of all its holdings. Gagnon Securities Lc reported 17,017 shares stake. Whitnell And Com holds 10,307 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 18,718 shares. Ar Asset Management Incorporated owns 124,472 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 44,016 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. 8,330 are owned by First Business Services Inc.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stake by 16,115 shares to 70,889 valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,435 shares and now owns 22,837 shares. Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) was raised too.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.00 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.