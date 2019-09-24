Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Mosaic Company (MOS) Holding; Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Sentiment Is 0.75

Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 3 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 4 trimmed and sold stakes in Mesa Royalty Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 240,644 shares, down from 246,877 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mesa Royalty Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Mosaic Company (MOS) stake by 20.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 30,235 shares as Mosaic Company (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 115,430 shares with $2.89M value, down from 145,665 last quarter. Mosaic Company now has $7.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.23 million. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado; and the Yellow Creek field of Wyoming. It has a 6.76 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 4.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 12,150 shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) has declined 29.73% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.73% the S&P500.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Mesa Royalty Trust for 31,170 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 59,454 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,942 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2,188 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T. On Friday, May 10 the insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N.. $249,692 worth of stock was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 28,729 shares to 259,398 valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 11,332 shares and now owns 156,866 shares. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62 million for 16.23 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

