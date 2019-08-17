Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Trimmed Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding as Shares Declined; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Valuation Rose While Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted by $24.42 Million Its Stake

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 6.46 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.47M, up from 5.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.25 million shares traded or 49.67% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 7,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 38,172 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 45,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,757 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank & Trust N A Or holds 5,950 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has 2.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 53,400 shares. North Star Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 56,726 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 0.02% or 4,768 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na has invested 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Primecap Management Company Ca reported 5.93M shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 154,875 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. 704,678 are owned by Amer Century Companies Inc. Provise Gp Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 95,727 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora stated it has 52,203 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) by 23,833 shares to 524,509 shares, valued at $22.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.