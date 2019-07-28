Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Raised By $508,747 Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Lakewood Capital Management LP Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Oracle (ORCL) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc acquired 9,599 shares as Oracle (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 206,507 shares with $11.09M value, up from 196,908 last quarter. Oracle now has $195.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp acquired 370,000 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 6.32 million shares with $252.62M value, up from 5.95M last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $202.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Fortive Corp stake by 4,802 shares to 416,902 valued at $34.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,983 shares and now owns 235,111 shares. Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Eq (DXJ) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Nomura downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Monday, March 11. Nomura has “Reduce” rating and $42 target. Cowen & Co maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. Jefferies maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased Adient Plc stake by 160,000 shares to 2.56 million valued at $33.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 12,714 shares and now owns 225,442 shares. Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform” rating. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.