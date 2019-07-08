Bradley Foster & Sargent Stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Raised as Valuation Rose; Kopp Investment Advisors Decreased Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) as Shares Were Volatile

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 22,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,227 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 46,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $197.18. About 373,206 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Limited Co has invested 2.27% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 250,628 shares. 48,830 are held by Pnc Financial Svcs Group. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 110 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Harvest Management Lc holds 1.08% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 384,186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Secs stated it has 187,400 shares or 4.87% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Chicago Equity Prns Lc has 0.04% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 20,265 shares. Fmr stated it has 541 shares. First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 2,962 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 1.20M shares.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.