Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; Kopin (KOPN) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Kopin Corp (KOPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 41 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 28 sold and reduced stakes in Kopin Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 32.95 million shares, down from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kopin Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 23 Increased: 29 New Position: 12.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stake by 44.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc acquired 53,846 shares as Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 173,830 shares with $46.32M value, up from 119,984 last quarter. Adobe Inc. now has $145.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Kopin Corporation for 7.28 million shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 672,530 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Round Table Services Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 385,380 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 190,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 272,378 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has declined 64.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Sees 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 12/03/2018 – Kopin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP KOPN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $35 MLN TO $40 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kopin Backs 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019; 08/05/2018 – Kopin 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, makes, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $99.28 million. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems.

