Bradley Foster & Sargent Stake In Adobe (ADBE) Was Increased; Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Market Valuation Rose While Laffer Investments Decreased Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 53,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32M, up from 119,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $304.91. About 1.76 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.29 million, down from 17,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 3.38 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $518.56 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

