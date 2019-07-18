Bradley Foster & Sargent Raised Ss & C Technologies (SSNC) Stake By $957,915; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Has 2 Sentiment

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Ss & C Technologies (SSNC) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc acquired 15,205 shares as Ss & C Technologies (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 320,979 shares with $20.44 million value, up from 305,774 last quarter. Ss & C Technologies now has $14.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.51. About 574,212 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 6 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 3 sold and decreased their positions in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 226,799 shares, up from 208,776 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp for 68,283 shares. Farmers National Bank owns 16,209 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,421 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 603 shares.

It closed at $7.52 lastly. It is down 13.03% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KFFB News: 08/05/2018 – KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP KFFB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFFB); 04/04/2018 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $62.64 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 119.37 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. Needham maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd Company has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Highland Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 73,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 590 shares. 153,987 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Compton Cap Ri invested 0.56% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Us Bank & Trust De reported 50,985 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma stated it has 1.69M shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 4,395 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) accumulated 1.22% or 63,150 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 84,276 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.14% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Intrust Comml Bank Na invested in 0.15% or 9,205 shares. Moreover, Asset Management Inc has 0.13% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Southeast Asset Advisors invested in 0.33% or 19,540 shares.

