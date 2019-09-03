Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut American Express (AXP) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Kellner Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) as Stock Value Declined

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 1.05M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 172,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, down from 175,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 1.64M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $443.36M for 15.28 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SOXX, LRCX, NXPI, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 57,737 shares to 90,647 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 37,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AMEX Assurance Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.